FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Third Ebola patient released from Atlanta's Emory University Hospital
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 20, 2014 / 8:17 PM / 3 years ago

Third Ebola patient released from Atlanta's Emory University Hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An American treated for Ebola at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta since Sept. 9 has been released after being found free of the virus, the hospital said on Monday.

The man, who has not been identified, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday and went to an undisclosed location, the hospital said in a statement.

He was working in Sierra Leone when he tested positive for the disease and was evacuated to the United States on a private chartered flight.

Two other Americans who contracted Ebola in Liberia were treated in Emory’s isolation unit and released in August.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins in Winston-Salem, N.C.; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.