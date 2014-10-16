FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. assessing on 'day-to-day' basis possible Ebola travel ban: FAA chief
#Health News
October 16, 2014 / 6:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. assessing on 'day-to-day' basis possible Ebola travel ban: FAA chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is assessing on a day-to-day basis whether to issue a ban on travel from West Africa due to the outbreak of the Ebola virus, Federal Aviation Administration chief Michael Huerta said on Thursday.

“We are all working together to assess this on a day-to-day basis,” Huerta said in answer to a question about calls for a travel ban.

He said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has taken the lead role in the United States in responding to the Ebola outbreak. Huerta said CDC has determined that a travel ban “would not address the challenges” posed by the virus.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

