Ebola quarantine policies may have unintended consequences: U.S. medical official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. medical officer warned on Sunday that there could be unintended consequences from quarantine polices imposed by New Jersey, New York and Illinois on travelers returning from Ebola-affected West Africa who have had contact with the disease.

The new measures could deter healthcare workers from going to West Africa to help fight the epidemic and the best way to protect Americans is to stop Ebola in Africa, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He was speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” program.