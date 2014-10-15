FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second Ebola-infected nurse flew day before she fell ill: CDC
October 15, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

Second Ebola-infected nurse flew day before she fell ill: CDC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A second Dallas nurse who became infected with the Ebola virus while caring for a dying patient took a Frontier Airlines flight from Cleveland, Ohio, to Dallas-Fort Worth on Oct. 13, just one day before she reported developing symptoms of infection, U.S. and airline officials said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the airline said they are reaching out to all 132 passengers who were aboard the flight. The CDC said in a statement the nurse showed no symptoms during the flight, according to crew members.

The CDC is urging all passengers from the flight to call a toll-free hotline 1 800-CDC-INFO (1-800-232-4636).

Reporting by Michele Gershberg and Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

