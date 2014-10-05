FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ebola patient in Dallas 'fighting for his life': U.S. health official
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 5, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

Ebola patient in Dallas 'fighting for his life': U.S. health official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Ebola patient hospitalized in Dallas is “fighting for his life,” a top U.S. health official said on Sunday, a day after the man’s condition worsened from serious to critical.

“The man in Dallas, who is fighting for his life, is the only patient to develop Ebola in the United States,” Dr. Tom Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Frieden said that in the affected parts of West Africa, where ebola has killed more than 3,000 people, the disease is spreading so rapidly it is difficult for health officials to keep up.

He said he was confident that the virus would not spread widely in the United States.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.