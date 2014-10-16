FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ohio gambler faces charges over Ebola comment
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 16, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

Ohio gambler faces charges over Ebola comment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Ohio gambler who told a card dealer that his wife had Ebola was in custody on Thursday and faces criminal charges of inducing panic, the Ohio Casino Control Commission said.

Emmanuel Smith, 60, was arrested on Wednesday after he told a dealer at the Horseshoe Casino Cleveland that he was out gambling because he did not want to catch Ebola from his sick wife, who had traveled from West Africa, the commission said in a statement.

After identifying the gambler, who had left the casino, authorities went to his home and arrested him. The pit area where he had been sitting in the casino was shut down as a precaution, the commission said.

Smith’s wife told authorities that she was healthy and had not recently visited West Africa.

Smith faces one charge of inducing panic, a fifth-degree felony, and is also charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing, the commission said.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.