FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge's rejection of nurse quarantine 'unfortunate': Maine governor
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps its money-making App Store
Technology
Apple revamps its money-making App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 31, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

Judge's rejection of nurse quarantine 'unfortunate': Maine governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Maine Governor Paul LePage said on Friday it was unfortunate that a judge rejected the state’s attempts to impose a strict quarantine on an American nurse who treated Ebola patients in West Africa, but said he will abide by the ruling.

The ruling appeared to end a stand-off between the state and the nurse, Kaci Hickox, who had defied officials by leaving her house and going for a bike ride.

“The judge has eased restrictions with this ruling. And I believe it is unfortunate,” LePage said in a statement. “However, the state will abide by law.”

Reporting by Jonathan Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.