CDC guidelines 'insufficient' for New York population density: Cuomo
October 24, 2014 / 9:15 PM / 3 years ago

CDC guidelines 'insufficient' for New York population density: Cuomo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal guidelines for screening and monitoring travelers from Ebola-affected countries are “insufficient” for the New York City region with its extreme population density, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

As part of stepped up measures to prevent the disease from spreading in the New York area, all medical workers traveling from the three most affected West African countries and arriving at airports in the New York area will face automatic quarantine for 21 days, Cuomo said at a joint press conference with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Reporting By Frank McGurty; Editing by Sandra Maler

