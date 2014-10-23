FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY doctor being tested for Ebola has not been working at hospital
#Health News
October 23, 2014 / 10:35 PM / 3 years ago

NY doctor being tested for Ebola has not been working at hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The doctor being tested in New York for Ebola has not been back to his hospital job or seen patients since returning from West Africa, New York Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center said on Thursday.

Dr. Craig Spencer was described as a “committed and responsible physician who always puts his patients first” in a statement released by the hospital in upper Manhattan.

Spencer, 33, who was in Guinea with Doctors Without Borders, was being tested at Bellevue Hospital after experiencing fever and gastrointestinal discomfort.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Sandra Maler

