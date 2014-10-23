NY doctor being tested for Ebola has not been working at hospital

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The doctor being tested in New York for Ebola has not been back to his hospital job or seen patients since returning from West Africa, New York Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center said on Thursday.

Dr. Craig Spencer was described as a “committed and responsible physician who always puts his patients first” in a statement released by the hospital in upper Manhattan.

Spencer, 33, who was in Guinea with Doctors Without Borders, was being tested at Bellevue Hospital after experiencing fever and gastrointestinal discomfort.