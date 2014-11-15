Sierra Leonean surgeon critically ill with Ebola arrives at U.S. hospital

OMAHA Neb. (Reuters) - A Sierra Leonean surgeon who is critically ill with Ebola was flown to the United States from West Africa on Saturday and was transported to a Nebraska Medical Center for treatment, hospital officials said.

Dr. Martin Salia, 44, a permanent U.S. resident, caught Ebola working as a surgeon in a Freetown hospital, according to his family.

The patient was admitted to Nebraska Medical Center on Saturday and appears sicker than previous patients treated in the U.S., hospital officials said.