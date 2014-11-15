FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sierra Leonean surgeon critically ill with Ebola arrives at U.S. hospital
November 15, 2014 / 10:16 PM / 3 years ago

Sierra Leonean surgeon critically ill with Ebola arrives at U.S. hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OMAHA Neb. (Reuters) - A Sierra Leonean surgeon who is critically ill with Ebola was flown to the United States from West Africa on Saturday and was transported to a Nebraska Medical Center for treatment, hospital officials said.

Dr. Martin Salia, 44, a permanent U.S. resident, caught Ebola working as a surgeon in a Freetown hospital, according to his family.

The patient was admitted to Nebraska Medical Center on Saturday and appears sicker than previous patients treated in the U.S., hospital officials said.

Reporting by Katie Knapp Schubert; Editing by Victoria Cavaliere and Andrew Hay

