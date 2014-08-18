Husband of U.S. missionary with Ebola visits her after quarantine ends

An ambulance carrying American missionary Nancy Writebol, 59, who is infected with Ebola in West Africa, arrives at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

WINSTON-SALEM N.C. (Reuters) - The husband of an American missionary stricken with Ebola has finished a health monitoring period without showing signs of the disease and was able to visit his wife at the Atlanta hospital where she is being treated, a missionary group said on Monday.

David Writebol was temporarily quarantined in North Carolina as a precaution after returning last week from Liberia, where he and his wife, Nancy, served as missionaries for SIM USA before she was infected with the deadly virus.

In a statement released by the Christian missionary group, David Writebol said the couple prayed together over an intercom during an emotional reunion on Sunday after he was cleared to travel to Emory University Hospital.

“I have had the great joy to be able to look through the isolation room glass and see my beautiful wife again,” he said. “We both placed our hands on opposite sides of the glass, moved with tears to look at each other again.”

Nancy Writebol is one of two U.S. aid workers with Ebola who are said to be improving after being flown to Atlanta earlier this month for treatment. Dr. Kent Brantly of Texas said in a statement on Friday that he hoped to be released from the hospital in the near future.

The worst Ebola outbreak on record has killed at least 1,145 people in four West African countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare an international health emergency. [ID:nL5N0QN0R2]