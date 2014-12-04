FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American arrives at Atlanta hospital from West Africa for Ebola testing
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
December 4, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

American arrives at Atlanta hospital from West Africa for Ebola testing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

(Reuters) - A U.S. healthcare worker who may have been exposed to Ebola in West Africa arrived at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta early on Thursday for testing and observation, the hospital said.

The patient, who has not been identified, was flown from West Africa and will be monitored to see if he or she has been infected with the virus, the hospital said.

U.S. health officials this week designated 35 hospitals nationwide, including Emory, as Ebola treatment centers.

Emory has treated four patients diagnosed with the virus in its Serious Communicable Diseases Unit, including the first two Americans who contracted Ebola while working in West Africa.

The region is suffering the worst Ebola outbreak ever recorded, with 6,070 deaths out of 17,145 cases as of Nov. 30, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

Nearly all of the deaths have occurred in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.