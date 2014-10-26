FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Health News
October 26, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

State quarantines are due to 'absence of federal leadership': Republican lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lack of trust in the federal government prompted governors in New York and New Jersey to impose strict quarantine procedures on healthcare workers potentially exposed to Ebola, a Republican lawmaker charged on Sunday.

“Governors of both parties are reacting to an absence of leadership and belief that the federal government knows what they are doing,” said Congressman Darrell Issa, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

“They have to have a viable alternative” he said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” television show.

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Frances Kerry

