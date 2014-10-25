FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ebola medical worker quarantined in New Jersey tests negative for virus
#Health News
October 25, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Ebola medical worker quarantined in New Jersey tests negative for virus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A medical worker in New Jersey quarantined after arriving at an airport after treating Ebola victims in West Africa has tested negative for the virus, the state’s health department said on Saturday.

The worker, who has not been identified, was the first to be quarantined under a new policy announced on Friday making this mandatory for anyone arriving at a New York City-area airport after working with Ebola patients in three West African countries.

The worker continues to be under a mandatory 21-day quarantine, the department said in its statement.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Mark Heinrich

