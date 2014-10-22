FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, advisers to huddle with new Ebola 'czar' on Wednesday
#Health News
October 22, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

Obama, advisers to huddle with new Ebola 'czar' on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with Ron Klain, then chief of staff to the Vice President, and Cynthia Hogan, counsel to the vice-president, in the Oval Office, in this May 21, 2009 photograph obtained by Reuters on October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Pete Souza/White House/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and his senior advisers will meet on Wednesday with Ron Klain, the new Ebola “czar” charged with coordinating the U.S. response to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa that has ravaged three countries and alarmed Americans.

It will be the first official day on the job for Klain, a political insider and former White House aide, who Obama named on Friday to help manage the response both abroad and at home, where three domestic cases have shaken confidence in how the government is handling the crisis.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

