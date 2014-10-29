Maine to go to court over quarantine of nurse who treated Ebola patients

Maine Governor Paul LePage said on Wednesday he will seek legal authority to enforce the quarantine of a Maine nurse who treated Ebola patients in West Africa and returned home after being held at a New Jersey hospital.

The governor issued the statement after Kaci Hickox, the nurse who tested negative for Ebola after returning from West Africa, said she did not plan to follow guidelines to voluntarily quarantine herself until Nov. 10.

“Upon learning the healthcare worker intends to defy the protocols, the Office of the Governor has been working collaboratively with the State health officials within the Department of Health and Human Services to seek legal authority to enforce the quarantine,” the governor said in a statement.