Early test shows Mali traveler is negative for Ebola at NYC hospital

A view of Bellevue Hospital in the Manhattan borough of New York November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Preliminary test results showed a traveler who visited Mali was negative for Ebola on Thursday but the patient will remain at a New York City hospital for further testing, city health officials said.

The traveler, who returned to the United States from a trip to Mali, a West African country with limited Ebola transmission, will stay in isolation at Bellevue Hospital Center, the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation said in a statement.

