University of North Carolina bans student travel to countries affected by Ebola
#Health News
October 29, 2014 / 6:21 PM / 3 years ago

University of North Carolina bans student travel to countries affected by Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINSTON-SALEM N.C. (Reuters) - The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said on Wednesday that students will now be prohibited from school-related travel to three West African countries due to concerns about the Ebola outbreak.

Faculty and staff will have to seek advance approval to travel to Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia for humanitarian or scientific reasons, the university said.

The school also is discouraging personal travel to that region.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Sandra Maler

