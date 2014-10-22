FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Family of Dallas nurse Vinson says she no longer showing Ebola
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 22, 2014 / 10:31 PM / 3 years ago

Family of Dallas nurse Vinson says she no longer showing Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Texas nurse Amber Vinson (L) steps from an ambulance at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jerry Jordan

(Reuters) - The family of Amber Vinson, one of two Dallas nurses infected with Ebola, said on Wednesday that tests by medical officials were no longer able to detect the virus in her body.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was not immediately available to confirm the family’s statement.

“We are overjoyed to announce that, as of yesterday evening, officials at Emory University Hospital and the Centers for Disease Control are no longer able to detect virus in her body. She has also been approved for transfer from isolation,” the family said based on a conversation Vinson’s mother had with her daughter, who is being treated at the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

Vinson is steadily regaining her strength and her spirits are high, the statement said.

Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington and Kim Palmer in Cleveland; Writing by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.