Obama says some at African summit will undergo Ebola screening
August 1, 2014 / 7:51 PM / 3 years ago

Obama says some at African summit will undergo Ebola screening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Friday that the United States takes risks from the deadly Ebola virus very seriously and that some participants at an Africa summit taking place in Washington will be screened for exposure.

“We are taking the appropriate precautions,” he said. “Folks who are from these countries that have even a marginal risk, or an infinitesimal risk of having been exposed in some fashion, we’re making sure we’re doing screening.”

Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sandra Maler

