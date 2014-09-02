FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama briefed on Ebola outbreak, CDC efforts: White House
September 2, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Obama briefed on Ebola outbreak, CDC efforts: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has been briefed by top U.S. health officials about the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Africa, the White House said on Tuesday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest, in a briefing with reporters, said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Tom Frieden has been providing regular updates on the CDC’s effort to help deal with the epidemic.

Earlier on Tuesday, the CDC cautioned that the outbreak is threatening the stability of affected and neighboring countries in West Africa and urgent action is needed to bring it under control.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Beech

