Obama pledges federal coordination on Ebola to Dallas mayor
October 2, 2014 / 9:57 PM / 3 years ago

Obama pledges federal coordination on Ebola to Dallas mayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama called Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings on Thursday to discuss the local, state and federal response to the Ebola case there and make sure all necessary resources were available to ensure it does not spread, the White House said.

“The president called to make sure the mayor was getting the resources he needed from the federal government, including the Centers for Disease Control, to treat the patient safely, and control this case so that it does not spread widely,” White House spokesman Eric Schultz said.

“The president pledged federal agencies will remain in close coordination and reiterated his confidence in America’s doctors and national health infrastructure to handle this case safely and effectively,” he said.

Obama placed the call from Air Force One during his flight from Illinois back to the Washington area.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

