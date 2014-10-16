FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama meets with administration officials on Ebola response
#Health News
October 16, 2014 / 9:39 PM / 3 years ago

Obama meets with administration officials on Ebola response

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama is holding a meeting with top administration officials handling the federal government response to the Ebola outbreak, the White House said on Thursday.

Obama canceled a political trip to oversee the U.S. response to the crisis.

The White House said Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell, chief of staff Denis McDonough, national security adviser Susan Rice, homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco, and Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thomas Frieden were present at the meeting.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
