Obama meets with administration officials on Ebola response

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama is holding a meeting with top administration officials handling the federal government response to the Ebola outbreak, the White House said on Thursday.

Obama canceled a political trip to oversee the U.S. response to the crisis.

The White House said Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell, chief of staff Denis McDonough, national security adviser Susan Rice, homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco, and Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thomas Frieden were present at the meeting.