Seven in Ohio confirm contact with nurse Ebola patient, in quarantine
October 16, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

Seven in Ohio confirm contact with nurse Ebola patient, in quarantine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An emergency response team with Protect Environmental arrive at the Village Apartment complex where a second Texas nurse who tested positive for Ebola resides in Dallas, Texas, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Seven people who had confirmed contact with the second Texas nurse diagnosed with Ebola during her visit to Ohio over the weekend are in voluntary quarantine and have not shown symptoms of the virus, county public health officials said on Thursday.

Amber Vinson, 29, had limited contacts outside family after flying into the Cleveland area on Friday and returning to Dallas on Monday, a day before she was diagnosed with Ebola, though she did visit a retail establishment, officials said.

“All identified persons that had contact with the visiting nurse have been contacted, are being monitored, and have no symptoms,” Dr. Marguerite Erme, medical director for Summit County, told a news conference.

Reporting by Kim Palmer; Writing by David Bailey

