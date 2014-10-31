FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge imposes conditions on Maine nurse, rejects stricter measures: lawyer
#Health News
October 31, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

Judge imposes conditions on Maine nurse, rejects stricter measures: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Maine judge imposed certain conditions on an American nurse who treated Ebola patients in Sierra Leone but rejected a bid from state officials for more restrictive measures, her lawyer told Reuters.

Charles LaVerdiere, chief judge of Maine District Court, on Thursday had earlier instructed Kaci Hickox to avoid “public places” like shopping centers and to maintain a three-foot distance from others at the state’s request, hours after she defied officials and went for a bike ride.

On Friday, however, after a hearing held by telephone, LaVerdiere said Hickox would only have to continue direct monitoring, coordinate travel plans with health officials and report any symptoms, according to her lawyer, Norman Siegel.

“It’s a terrific win for Kaci,” he said. “It validates what she’s been saying.”

Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Doina Chiacu

