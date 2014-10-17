FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monitoring eight with close contact to Ebola-infected nurse on plane: Texas governor
October 17, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

Monitoring eight with close contact to Ebola-infected nurse on plane: Texas governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Texas nurse Amber Vinson (L) steps from an ambulance at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jerry Jordan

AUSTIN Texas (Reuters) - Texas Governor Rick Perry said on Friday health officials are actively monitoring eight people who had close contact with an Ebola-infected nurse who flew to Ohio and back for a weekend trip to plan a wedding.

The eight passengers being actively monitored were in close proximity, within three feet (one metre), of Amber Joy Vinson, 29, on a flight to Dallas from Cleveland on Monday, and other Texans on the flight have been asked to self-monitor, Perry told a news conference at the state capitol.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Writing by David Bailey and Mohammad Zargham

