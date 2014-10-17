FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ebola-infected Texas nurse starts trip to NIH hospital in Maryland
October 17, 2014 / 2:30 AM / 3 years ago

Ebola-infected Texas nurse starts trip to NIH hospital in Maryland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - Ebola-infected Texas nurse Nina Pham on Thursday left the Dallas hospital where she has been receiving treatment for the virus this week for a flight to a National Institutes of Health facility in Maryland, officials said.

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, where Pham, 26, worked and has been receiving treatment, will fly out of Love Field in Dallas, it said, asking commuters “who might pass her ambulance to honk their horns in support.”

(This story corrects the hospital to National Institutes of Health, not Emory University as sent)

Writing by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Sandra Maler

