Restrictions imposed by U.S. states in response to Ebola

(Reuters) - The U.S. Army and several U.S. states have implemented restrictions on individuals returning from the three Ebola-hit West African countries of Liberia, Sierra and Guinea that go beyond the recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health experts say mandatory quarantines are unnecessary for those not showing symptoms.

U.S. ARMY - Soldiers returning from an Ebola response mission in West Africa are being isolated, though they showed no symptoms of infection and were not believed to have been exposed to the virus.

FLORIDA - Travelers returning from the three Ebola-affected countries in Africa will be subject to twice-daily health evaluations for 21 days. Individuals deemed “high risk” may be subject to mandatory quarantine.

GEORGIA - Travelers with direct exposure to an Ebola patient will be quarantined at a designated facility. Travelers with no known exposure to an Ebola patient will take their temperature and check for symptoms twice a day for 21 days. All returning medical personnel will be visited twice a day by public health personnel for 21 days. Non-compliance will result in quarantine in a state-designated facility.

ILLINOIS - “High-risk” individuals who have had direct contact with Ebola patients will be subject to mandatory 21-day quarantines. The order includes all medical personnel who treated Ebola patients in the three West African countries.

MAINE - Anyone who had direct contact with an Ebola patient will be subject to mandatory home quarantine for 21 days. Other travelers from Liberia, Sierra Leone or Guinea must make daily contact with the state to report their temperature, taken twice daily.

MARYLAND - Travelers from Liberia, Sierra Leone or Guinea will be monitored for 21 days, with the state coordinating daily contact during this period.

For returning healthcare workers, “high-risk” individuals, those with known exposure to Ebola, such as through a splash of bodily fluid or a needle stick, will be quarantined at home for 21 days. Healthcare workers who wear protective clothing while caring for Ebola patients are deemed at “some risk” and are not to attend mass gatherings or use public transportation; they also are not to travel long distances without approval from health department officials.

NEW JERSEY - State residents who had direct contact with an Ebola patient, including medical workers, will be quarantined at home for 21 days. Non-residents will not be allowed to take public transportation and will be transported to their homes if feasible or quarantined in New Jersey.

NEW YORK - The restrictions are the same as New Jersey. People quarantined in their homes can receive visitors and see family members during the isolation period.

VIRGINIA - Travelers from Liberia, Sierra Leone or Guinea will be required to sign agreements to follow health-care steps such as taking their temperature.

Returning healthcare workers will sign agreements for restrictions in activity; those with known breaches of protective protocol will be quarantined at home for 21 days. Other healthcare workers will be evaluated and may be restricted from public transportation, mass gatherings and clinical care.

SOURCES: Reuters, state government websites