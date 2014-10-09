FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says hope airport Ebola screenings will extend internationally
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 9, 2014 / 8:52 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. says hope airport Ebola screenings will extend internationally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said on Thursday that he would like to expand screenings for the Ebola virus to airports outside the United States. 

“My goal is that we create internationally as many different checkpoints as possible for travelers to go through the system,” said Johnson, speaking at Washington think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies. 

The Department announced on Wednesday that it would begin screening travelers arriving in five U.S. airports from three West African countries with high rates of Ebola. 

Johnson said most travelers entering the United States from the affected countries connect through other airports, often those in Europe. 

Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.