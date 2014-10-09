FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Republican Senator still undecided on Ebola funding increase
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 9, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Republican Senator still undecided on Ebola funding increase

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Senate Armed Services Committee ranking member Senator James Inhofe (R-OK) (C) talks to media after departing a closed hearing on Iraq and Afghanistan in Washington July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator James Inhofe has not yet agreed to release additional Defense Department funds for a military mission to fight Ebola in West Africa, his spokeswoman said on Thursday, citing concerns over protecting military staff and the mission’s long-term future.

Approval by Inhofe, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services committee, is the final sign-off needed for an increase in Pentagon Ebola funds to $750 million.

Two key House of Representatives lawmakers earlier on Thursday agreed to that amount after releasing only $50 million last week. The Obama administration had requested a shift of $1 billion from a war operations budget to the Ebola mission.

Inhofe spokeswoman Donelle Harder said that the Oklahoma Republican was still seeking information on the planned medical protocols to shield military personnel from virus exposure, as well as the mission’s future once the $750 million runs out in about six months. She added that he hopes to have enough information to decide on the additional funds by Friday.

Related Coverage

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.