CDC chief says spread of Ebola in Africa could imperil U.S. healthcare system
October 16, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

CDC chief says spread of Ebola in Africa could imperil U.S. healthcare system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director, Dr. Thomas Frieden, speaks at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday he worries that a spread of the Ebola virus more widely in Africa could pose a long-term threat to America’s healthcare system.

“One of the things I fear about Ebola is that it could spread more widely in Africa. If this were to happen, it could become a threat to our health system and the healthcare we give for a long time to come,” CDC Director Dr. Thomas Frieden told a congressional hearing.

Reporting by Will Dunham

