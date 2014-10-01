Some children had contact with U.S. Ebola patient: Texas governor

DALLAS (Reuters) - Some school-age children have come in contact with the first patient diagnosed with the deadly Ebola virus in the United States, Texas Governor Rick Perry said on Wednesday.

Perry said at a news conference that he was confident the virus would be contained, a day after U.S. health officials said a man who recently traveled from Liberia to Texas had been diagnosed with Ebola in Dallas. A Texas health official said the chance of Ebola spreading in the state was “very small.”