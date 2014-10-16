FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CDC official told nurse she could take commercial flight despite fever: Frieden
October 16, 2014 / 5:26 PM / 3 years ago

CDC official told nurse she could take commercial flight despite fever: Frieden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Texas nurse Amber Vinson (L) steps from an ambulance at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jerry Jordan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Texas nurse Amber Vinson, who was later diagnosed with Ebola, talked to an official with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection before taking a commercial flight and was told she could travel with a slight fever, CDC director Dr. Thomas Frieden said on Thursday.

Frieden told a congressional hearing that he was not part of the conversation. “I have not seen the transcript of the conversation. My understanding is that she reported no symptoms to us,” he said.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham

