Dallas nurse becomes fourth Ebola patient discharged from Emory hospital
#Health News
October 28, 2014 / 11:33 AM / 3 years ago

Dallas nurse becomes fourth Ebola patient discharged from Emory hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An ambulance transporting Amber Joy Vinson arrives at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

(Reuters) - A Dallas nurse who contracted Ebola was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta on Tuesday after being found free of the virus and thanked God and her family for helping her recover.

“I sincerely believe that with God all things are possible,” said nurse Amber Vinson, who looked vibrant at a news conference with the health workers who treated her.

Vinson is the fourth patient successfully treated for Ebola at Emory’s hospital. She was one of two nurses from a Dallas hospital infected with Ebola after treating the first patient diagnosed with the disease in the United States.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
