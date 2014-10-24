FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dallas nurse Amber Vinson free of Ebola virus: hospital
October 24, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 3 years ago

Dallas nurse Amber Vinson free of Ebola virus: hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A second Dallas nurse who contracted Ebola is now free of the virus, Emory University Hospital in Atlanta said on Friday.

Amber Vinson, one of two nurses from a Dallas hospital infected with Ebola after treating the first patient diagnosed with the disease in the United States, is still receiving supportive care at Emory and no release date has been set.

But tests no longer detect the virus in her blood, the hospital said in a statement.

The other nurse, Nina Pham, also was declared virus-free on Friday and left the Maryland hospital where she had been treated.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Sandra Maler

