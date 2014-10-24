Dallas nurse Amber Vinson free of Ebola virus: hospital

(Reuters) - A second Dallas nurse who contracted Ebola is now free of the virus, Emory University Hospital in Atlanta said on Friday.

Amber Vinson, one of two nurses from a Dallas hospital infected with Ebola after treating the first patient diagnosed with the disease in the United States, is still receiving supportive care at Emory and no release date has been set.

But tests no longer detect the virus in her blood, the hospital said in a statement.

The other nurse, Nina Pham, also was declared virus-free on Friday and left the Maryland hospital where she had been treated.