Washington hospital admits patient with possible Ebola symptoms
#Health News
October 3, 2014

Washington hospital admits patient with possible Ebola symptoms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Howard University Hospital has admitted a patient with possible symptoms of the deadly Ebola virus “in an abundance of caution,” it said in a statement on Friday.

The patient, who had recently traveled to Nigeria, is in stable condition and is being treated in isolation, a hospital spokeswoman said, adding that she could not provide additional details about the case because of patient privacy.

CNN and NBC News had earlier reported the news.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott

