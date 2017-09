Ebola survivor Nina Pham is reunited with her dog Bentley at the Dallas Animal Services Center in Dallas, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lisa Maria Garza

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with his national security and health advisers in the Situation Room on Tuesday for an update on the Ebola response, the White House said on Monday.

The meeting is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. EST, the White House said.