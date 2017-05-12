FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vaccine alliance says 300,000 doses of Merck's Ebola shot available for emergencies
#Health News
May 12, 2017 / 2:25 PM / 3 months ago

Vaccine alliance says 300,000 doses of Merck's Ebola shot available for emergencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The GAVI global vaccine alliance said on Friday some 300,000 emergency doses of an Ebola vaccine developed by Merck could be available in case of a large-scale outbreak, after the World Health Organization confirmed a fatal case in Congo.

The vaccine, known as rVSV-ZEBOV, was shown to be highly protective against Ebola in clinical trials published last December.

A spokesman for the World Health Organization told Reuters on Friday that a person in the Democratic Republic of Congo had died after becoming infected with Ebola - a contagious virus that causes hemorrhagic fever.

Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Hugh Lawson

