FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada vaccine shipped to Geneva, U.S. hospitals as precaution
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 1, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Canada vaccine shipped to Geneva, U.S. hospitals as precaution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG Manitoba (Reuters) - Canada has shipped small amounts of its experimental vaccine for the Ebola virus to hospitals in Geneva and Atlanta, Georgia for possible use by exposed health care workers, Canadian chief public health officer Greg Taylor said on Wednesday.

Taylor said Canada “pre-shipped” some vaccine to Geneva some time ago, but that its donation to the World Health Organization of 800 to 1,000 doses remains in a Canadian government lab. Canada also shipped some vaccine to Atlanta’s Emory University Hospital and is considering shipping some of the vaccine to Canadian hospitals as a precaution as well.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.