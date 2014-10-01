Canada vaccine shipped to Geneva, U.S. hospitals as precaution

WINNIPEG Manitoba (Reuters) - Canada has shipped small amounts of its experimental vaccine for the Ebola virus to hospitals in Geneva and Atlanta, Georgia for possible use by exposed health care workers, Canadian chief public health officer Greg Taylor said on Wednesday.

Taylor said Canada “pre-shipped” some vaccine to Geneva some time ago, but that its donation to the World Health Organization of 800 to 1,000 doses remains in a Canadian government lab. Canada also shipped some vaccine to Atlanta’s Emory University Hospital and is considering shipping some of the vaccine to Canadian hospitals as a precaution as well.