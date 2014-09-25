FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ebola situation appears to have stabilized in Guinea, WHO says
September 25, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

Ebola situation appears to have stabilized in Guinea, WHO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The spread of the Ebola virus appears to have stabilized in Guinea, where the outbreak originated, but the rising trend in the spread of the virus is continuing in Sierra Leone and Liberia, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

“The situation in Guinea, although still of grave concern, appears to have stabilized: between 75 and 100 new confirmed cases have been reported in each of the past five weeks,” the WHO said in a statement.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

