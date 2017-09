A worker walks past one of several newly erected quarantine tents at the expanded ELWA Ebola Treatment Centre on the outskirts of Monrovia, Liberia, in this handout photo courtesy of UNICEF taken August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters

DAKAR (Reuters) - The death toll from the Ebola outbreak in West Africa has risen to 1,350, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, with 106 new deaths reported between August 17-18 in three countries.

The U.N. health agency said that 221 new suspected, probable and confirmed cases of the deadly fever were reported across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone over the two-day period.