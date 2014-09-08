FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ebola spread exponential in Liberia, thousands of cases expected in September: WHO
#Health News
September 8, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

Ebola spread exponential in Liberia, thousands of cases expected in September: WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Ebola virus is spreading exponentially in Liberia, where many thousands of new cases expected over the coming three weeks, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

In a statement, the WHO said that motorbike-taxis and regular taxis are “a hot source of potential virus transmission” in Liberia where conventional Ebola control interventions “are not having an adequate impact”.

The United Nations agency said that aid partners need to scale-up current efforts against Ebola by three-to-four fold in Liberia and elsewhere in West Africa. In Liberia it had killed 1,089 people among 1,871 cases, according to the WHO’s update of last Friday.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles

