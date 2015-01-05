FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ebola deaths top 8,000 in worst-hit West Africa: WHO
#Health News
January 5, 2015

Ebola deaths top 8,000 in worst-hit West Africa: WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Health workers push a gurney with a dead body at a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

GENEVA (Reuters) - More than 8,000 people have died of Ebola in the three worst-affected countries of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

Reporting the latest figures in the year-long epidemic, the U.N. health agency said 8,153 people had died among 20,656 known cases of the hemorrhagic fever in the three countries.

Sierra Leone recorded the biggest rise in fatalities, with 88 since the previous figures were issued on Jan. 2.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams

