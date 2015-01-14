FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Ebola cases slump in all three worst-hit countries: WHO
January 14, 2015

New Ebola cases slump in all three worst-hit countries: WHO

Health workers push a wheeled stretcher holding a newly admitted Ebola patient, 16-year-old Amadou, in to the Save the Children Kerry town Ebola treatment centre outside Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 22, 2014. According to an official from Save the Children International, the 16-year-old was discharged from the British run Ebola treatment centre after recovering from Ebola on January 5, 2015. Picture taken December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner (SIERRA LEONE - Tags: HEALTH)

GENEVA (Reuters) - All three countries hit hardest by the Ebola epidemic have recorded their lowest weekly number of new cases for months, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, as the global death toll reached 8,429 out of 21,296 cases reported so far.

Sierra Leone and Guinea both saw the lowest weekly total of confirmed Ebola cases since August 2014. Liberia, which reported two days with zero new cases last week, had its lowest weekly total since June, the WHO said.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams

