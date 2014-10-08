FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ebola still rampant in three African countries as deaths near 4,000: WHO
#Health News
October 8, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Ebola still rampant in three African countries as deaths near 4,000: WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The worst Ebola outbreak on record has killed 3,879 people out of 8,033 cases by the end of Oct. 5, with no evidence that the epidemic was being brought under control in West Africa, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

Liberia and Sierra Leone, the two worst-hit countries, still only had 21 percent and 26 percent of the bed spaces they needed, and neighbouring countries had been told to prepare for the disease to spread across their borders, the WHO said.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams

