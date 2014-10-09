WHO revises Ebola death toll down by 14 to 3,865

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization adjusted its number on Thursday for the total death toll in the West African Ebola outbreak, revising down its previous total by 14 after an adding error.

The WHO said 3,865 people had died by the end of Oct 5, not 3,879 as it said on Wednesday.

The figures represent the total of Ebola deaths notified by the countries hit by the virus, but the WHO says the figures are under-reported and the true totals are much higher.