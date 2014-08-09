FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zambia bans travelers from countries hit by Ebola virus
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
August 9, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Zambia bans travelers from countries hit by Ebola virus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia said it would restrict entry of travelers from countries affected by the Ebola virus and would ban Zambians from traveling to those countries, in one of the strictest moves yet by a southern African country against the deadly virus.

“All delegates from any of the countries affected by Ebola virus disease are restricted from entering Zambia until further notice,” the Health Ministry said in a statement posted on its website on Saturday.

The statement, which was dated Aug. 8, also said that any Zambians arriving from those countries would be “thoroughly screened and quarantined”, adding that no further travel by Zambians to such countries would be allowed.

Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.