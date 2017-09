File photo of Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller atomizers seen on sale at a garden shop at Bonneuil-Sur-Marne near Paris, France, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commissioners will look into the issue of the license for pesticide glyphosate, used in Monsanto’s Roundup, after EU member states failed to agree on a proposal for a limited extension on Monday. [L8N18Y1PQ]

A Commission spokesman told a news conference that the meeting of Commissioners on Tuesday would address the issue.