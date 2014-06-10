Algeria reports first MERS death

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria said a 66-year-old man died from Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), the first deadly case of the virus in the North African country.

The man died late on Monday at a hospital in western Algeria where he had been receiving treatment since the confirmation of his infection late last month, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The man was one of two identified with MERS after returning from a pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, which has seen a jump in cases.

A 59-year-old man, the second confirmed case, is still being treated in hospital and his health has improved, the statement said.