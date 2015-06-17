FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tests show hospitalized Czech man does not have MERS
#Health News
June 17, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Tests show hospitalized Czech man does not have MERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Tests showed a Czech man hospitalized in Prague with suspected Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) does not have the potentially deadly virus, Health Minister Svatopluk Nemecek said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old man was admitted to hospital on Tuesday with symptoms of the virus. He had recently traveled from South Korea, where a MERS outbreak has infected 162 people and killed 20 since it was first diagnosed in May.

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in the Czech Republic.

German officials said this week a man died of complications stemming from the virus in northwest Germany. In Slovakia, a test over the weekend showed a South Korean man suspected of having MERS was not infected.

The outbreak in South Korea is the largest outside Saudi Arabia, where the disease was first identified in humans in 2012.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Tom Heneghan

